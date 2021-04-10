F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 157,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,513,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

