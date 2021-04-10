Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CarMax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

