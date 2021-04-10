Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,894,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,479 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

ARWR stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

