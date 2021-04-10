Fulton Bank N.A. Has $334,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $94.35 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.