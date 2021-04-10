Fulton Bank N.A. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

