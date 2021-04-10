Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 66 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after buying an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BIO stock opened at $602.57 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.93 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

