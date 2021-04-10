Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 959 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $123,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

