Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 172 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

