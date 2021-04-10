Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $124.86 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Frontier has a total market cap of $124.86 million and $74.77 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

