Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce sales of $93.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Freshpet posted sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $431.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.71 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of FRPT opened at $168.28 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

