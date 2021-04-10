Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

