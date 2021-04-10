Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.17. 545,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

