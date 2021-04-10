FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

