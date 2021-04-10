FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 35,641 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.35 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.