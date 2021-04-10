FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.92 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

