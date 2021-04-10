FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

