FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

