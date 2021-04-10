FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.