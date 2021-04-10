FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

