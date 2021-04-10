FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of FORM opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

