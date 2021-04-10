FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter.
Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.63.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
