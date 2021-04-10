FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.63.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

