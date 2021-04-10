Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $118.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $107.38 and last traded at $107.38. Approximately 6,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 724,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.75.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

