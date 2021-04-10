FLIP 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,550.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $847,260.33 and $2,550.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

