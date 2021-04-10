First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 10,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,735. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

