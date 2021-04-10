First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.