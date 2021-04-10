First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $75.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.40 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 56,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.