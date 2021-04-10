First American Bank Purchases 9,499 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First American Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

HBAN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

