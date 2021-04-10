First American Bank Invests $234,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.