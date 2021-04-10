Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 701,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,721. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

