Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $150.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

