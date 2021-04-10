Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.