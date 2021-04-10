Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $509.74 million and $150.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

