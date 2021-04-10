Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $53.55 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00298842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.09 or 1.00056518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.30 or 0.00772473 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,426,913 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

