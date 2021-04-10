Feathercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $39,149.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010666 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

