Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

