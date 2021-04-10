Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

