Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Fanuc stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

