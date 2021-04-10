Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 210,355 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of £62.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.