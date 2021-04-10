F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $210.90

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.90, but opened at $205.11. F5 Networks shares last traded at $207.72, with a volume of 5,249 shares changing hands.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F5 Networks by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in F5 Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in F5 Networks by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

