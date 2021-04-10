Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

