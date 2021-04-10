extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 24.2% This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $594,879.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,189.50 or 0.99839582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00324214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00740169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.