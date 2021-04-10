ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,715 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

