ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 2,277 Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $49.63 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

