ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NICE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in NICE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.00. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

