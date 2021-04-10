ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $246,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,284 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $23.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

