ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $226,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NewMarket by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $386.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

