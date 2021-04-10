ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $213,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.16 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $913.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,387 shares of company stock worth $4,083,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

