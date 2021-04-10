ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $213,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.16 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $913.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.
In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,387 shares of company stock worth $4,083,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
