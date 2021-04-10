ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $235,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,734,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

