EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. EXFO has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

