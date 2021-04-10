Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 2,110,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,630. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.